The Office of the President has today announced the re-appointment of Mr Gerard Govinden as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Information Services Agency and Mr Christopher Laurence as the new Deputy Chief Executive Officer. Both appointments are effective from the 3rd July, 2023, for a 5-year-period, in accordance with the National Information Services Agency Act, 2010.

Mr Govinden joined National Information Services Agency, as a sports journalist in 1992. Ever since he has been working with the Agency and has occupied several senior positions until he was appointed as the CEO on the 1st February, 2018.

Mr Govinden has been re-appointed as the CEO upon the recommendation of the new Board of National Information Services Agency.

Mr Laurence has a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer System, majoring in system analysis and design from the University of UNITEC, in Auckland, New Zealand. He also has experience in business analysis, project management, banking, marketing, office Management, product management, operation management and customer relations.

Mr Laurence has over 19 years of working experience in the private sector and the public service.

Prior to his appointment as Deputy CEO, Mr Laurence working as a Project Consultant.