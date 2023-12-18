State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles


The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of the new Board of the Health Care Agency (HCA).

Mr Cyril Bonnelame has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the HCA Board.

The other Board Members are:

Dr Danny Louange                         Member (ex-officio)

Dr Jadhav Chandrashekhar            Member (ex-officio)

Ms Marylene Lucas                        Member (ex-officio)

Prof Frank Sullivan                         Member

Dr Cynthia Noshir                           Member

Mr Marc Chang Lam                     Member

Mrs Catriona Monthy                    Member

Ms Aaishah Molle                          Member

Ms Veronique Brutus                     Member

Mr Kalum Bandara                        Member            

The Board Members have been appointed for a 3-year period effective from the 15th December, 2023.

The President has also thanked the outgoing Members for their period of tenure.  

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles.