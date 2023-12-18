The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of the new Board of the Health Care Agency (HCA).
Mr Cyril Bonnelame has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the HCA Board.
The other Board Members are:
Dr Danny Louange Member (ex-officio)
Dr Jadhav Chandrashekhar Member (ex-officio)
Ms Marylene Lucas Member (ex-officio)
Prof Frank Sullivan Member
Dr Cynthia Noshir Member
Mr Marc Chang Lam Member
Mrs Catriona Monthy Member
Ms Aaishah Molle Member
Ms Veronique Brutus Member
Mr Kalum Bandara Member
The Board Members have been appointed for a 3-year period effective from the 15th December, 2023.
The President has also thanked the outgoing Members for their period of tenure.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles.