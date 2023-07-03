The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of the new Board of the National Information Services Agency.
Mr Kurtis Lespoir has been appointed as the new Chairperson and Mr Darell Bristol as the new Vice-Chairperson.
The other Board Members are:
Ms Barbara Coopoosamy- Member
Mr Jean-Claude Matombe- Member
Ms Marie Anne-Ernesta- Member
Ms Joëlle Perreau- Member
Mr Khalyaan Karunakaran- Member
The Board has been appointed for a 5-year period effective from 1st April, 2023.
The President has also thanked the out-going Members for their period of tenure.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles.