State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles


The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of the Appeals Board of the National Classification System for Tourism Accommodation Establishment. This in accordance with Sections 8 (1) and 8 (5) of the Tourism Development Act, 2019.

Mr David Lowseck is the Chairperson. The other Members of the Board are:

  • Mrs Natalie Edmond                   
  • Mr Pierre Delplace                                               

The Panel has been appointed for a 3-year period effective from 6th September, 2023.  

The Appeal Panel will hear appeals concerning decisions made by the Tourism Department of the national classification system for accommodation establishments with a view to maintaining or enhancing the standards and quality of tourism services and facilities.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles.