The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative to Seychelles Ms. Amanda Serumaga provided an overview on the initiatives aimed at supporting the country in enhancing its policies, institutional capacities, as well as strengthening its resilience to ensure sustainable development outcomes.
During the meeting, that took place on 16 July at Maison Quéau de Quinssy, with the Principal Secretary of the Foreign Affairs Department, Ms. Vivianne Fock Tave, and the Principal Secretary for Tourism, Ms. Sherin Francis, the two parties also touched upon the potential expansion of their programmes to encompass foreign investment, digitalization, capacity development and cultural tourism initiatives.