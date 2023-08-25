Seychelles and the United States of America are committed to enhance collaboration in mutually beneficial areas. This was determined during the discussion between the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde and the Ambassador of the United States of America to the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Henry Jardine, on Thursday, 24th August, at Maison Quéau de Quinssy.

The diplomats discussed continued cooperation in key areas of mutual interest, particularly in law enforcement and maritime security, whereby Minister Radegonde expressed Seychelles’ appreciation for the support extended by the US Government in this sector. On his side, the US Ambassador reassured the Minister that the U.S. will continue to maintain this cooperation and explore new areas, such as training to address the growing global concern of laundering of cryptocurrency and narcotics.

The two sides also discussed issues related to multilateralism, joint effort between the two countries in international fora, and other global points of interest to both Seychelles and the USA. Amongst these was Seychelles’ participation in the upcoming UNGA 78, noting the priority areas that the US will put forward at the upcoming UNGA.

They also addressed the outcome of the visit by the Aquaculture expert Mr. Jason Heckathorn, Founder and Chief Sustainability Officer of the U.S, whereby the Ambassador concluded that “amidst the various administrative challenges, Seychelles represents good opportunity and potential for this industry.”