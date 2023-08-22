Tourism, an important sector that Seychelles and the Sultanate of Oman share in common was at the centre of discussions during the courtesy meeting of the Ambassador-designate of the Sultanate of Oman to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E Mr. Saud Bin Hilal Al Shidhani on the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde.

As the fastest-growing tourism destination in the Middle East, Oman is known for its adventure and cultural tourism. The discussions on Monday, 21st August, at Maison Quéau de Quinssy allowed both diplomats to exchange potential areas for future cooperation in the tourism industry by sharing information, expertise and methods. The Ambassador seized the opportunity to detail the different avenues, emphasising eco-friendly and adventure tourism where “specific areas of collaboration can be further explored, either economic or commercial approaches of the industry,” expressed H.E Mr. Saud Bin Hilal Al Shidhani.

In welcoming the proposal for collaborations in the tourism industry and other potential areas of cooperation such as aquaculture investment and maritime security, among others. Both agreed that signing the GCA as a multi-sectoral Agreement will enable broader bilateral exchanges and cooperation in specific areas of interest, benefiting both nations.

Ambassador-designate of the Sultanate of Oman, H.E Mr. Saud Bin Hilal Al Shidhani, will be based in Dar es Salaam.

Seychelles and the Sultanate of Oman established diplomatic relations in 1983.