Seychelles and Saudi Arabia have enjoyed warm and fraternal relations over the years and this partnership was reinforced by the third working visit by the Advisor to the Royal Court of Saudi Arabia, H.E Mr. Ahmed Bin Abdulaziz Kattan. During his working visit on Monday, 28th August, H.E Mr. Ahmed Bin Abdulaziz Kattan was received by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, at Maison Quéau de Quinssy, to engage in bilateral discussions.

Minister Radegonde expressed the Government’s appreciation for the various support that Saudi Arabia has extended to Seychelles. Notably, the conclusion of the Loan Agreement for two major Social Projects: the Social Housing Project and the La Digue School project, both considered a high priority for the Government. “Our relations have been steadily reinforced in recent years, and we look forward to strengthening our partnership further in areas of mutual interest,” stated Minister Radegonde.

The two sides also addressed issues related to multilateralism, highlighting the upcoming 5th Arab-Africa Summit to be held in Riyadh and the First Saudi-Africa Summit. Both agreed that these Summits will substantially enhance cooperation towards achieving the goals of the AU 2063 Agenda and provide a mutually beneficial platform to discuss issues of critical importance facing the two regions.

In September 2023, Seychelles and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will celebrate twenty-three years since the establishment of diplomatic relations.