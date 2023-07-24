Seychelles and Poland are keen to pursue cooperation in several key sectors of common interest such as in the field of Tourism, Culture and Trade and Investment.

This was discussed during the meeting between the Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Poland to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Mr. Miroslaw Gojdź and the Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Vivianne Fock Tave.

Ambassador Fock Tave also noted that cooperation between the two countries has taken place through Poland’s membership of the European Union (EU). “The EU has been a significant partner in key sectors such as maritime security, environment and climate change, governance, fisheries, and the blue economy and we are grateful for their assistance during the past 46 years,” expressed Ambassador Fock Tave. She added that this year will mark the 10th edition of the EU-Seychelles Political dialogue, which is a high level dialogue with Senior Government Officials.

On his part, Ambassador-designate Gojdź conveyed his commitment to ensuring that the two countries continue to build on their cooperation and explore new avenues for further collaboration through a General Cooperation Agreement. The Ambassador-designate explained that he wants to improve connectivity between our two countries, as well as potentially boost trade and people-to-people exchange. He added that one way in which this can be achieved is through the appointment of an Honorary Consul in Seychelles.

Ambassador Fock Tave also advocated for the implementation of a Multidimensional Vulnerability Index to assist Small Island Developing States (SIDS) to access concessionary loans. Ambassador-designate Gojdź gave his assurance that he will convey this to the Polish Government for consideration.

To conclude, Ambassador Fock Tave wished Ambassador-designate Gojdź a successful visit and all the best in his future endeavours.