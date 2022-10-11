The new High Commissioner of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Seychelles, H.E. Mr. Muhammad Arshad Jan, presented his credentials to the President of the Republic, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, at State House this morning during an accreditation ceremony.

As he welcomed High Commissioner Jan to the State House, President Ramkalawan congratulated him on his appointment as Pakistan’s new non-resident High Commissioner to Seychelles, through which presents an opportunity for both countries to renew and reaffirm commitments to further strengthen ties and explore opportunities for mutually beneficial collaboration.

During their meeting, the Head of State and High Commissioner Jan discussed potential areas of bilateral cooperation between the two countries including political affairs, trade, health, people-to-people contact especially in medical cooperation, military and law enforcement exchanges and cultural aspects among others. They also touched upon some of the Memorandum of Understanding that are pending between the two countries where both; the Head of State and High Commissioner Jan expressed interest to expedite same.

On his part, High Commissioner Jan conveyed the commitment of his country to give new impetus to the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Seychelles. He said that his country is very keen to engage with Seychelles through their Africa policy.

During his visit to State House, H.E. Mr. Muhammad Arshad Jan also held discussions with the Vice-President, Mr. Ahmed Afif.

Seychelles and Pakistan established diplomatic relations in June 1976. High Commissioner Jan is based in Port Louis, Mauritius.

Also present for the ceremony this morning was the the Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Department, Ambassador Vivianne Fock Tave and the First Secretary and Desk Officer for the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Ms. Wendy Isnard.