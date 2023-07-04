Seychelles and Germany commit to working closely to enhance cooperation in various fields such as maritime security, tourism, health, education, environment and climate change.

These were commitments made during the courtesy call of the Ambassador-designate of the Federal Republic of Germany, H.E. Mr. Sebastian Groth, on the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, on Monday 3rd July at Maison Quéau de Quinssy.

Seychelles has over the years benefitted from support of Germany in various fields. This has contributed to the country’s socio-economic development and has resulted in a stronger bond of friendship between the two countries. “I would like to express my appreciation to Germany for its continued support which has assisted Seychelles development as a nation. We look forward to working with you during your mandate to build on the work your predecessor undertook and explore new avenues for cooperation,” expressed Minister Radegonde.

“Seychelles is viewed as a viable and efficient partner, the relationship between both countries is excellent and constructive, especially in aspects of multilateralism. We are looking to explore new areas of cooperation such as cultural events that will enhance the people-to-people ties between our two nations and other programmes that can benefit professionals in key fields such as journalists, and doctors in Seychelles,” stated the Ambassador-designate.

Both diplomats expressed their mutual concerns about the detrimental effects of climate change on Small Island Developing States (SIDS), such as Seychelles. “We are facing both immediate and slow onset impacts of climate change, ranging from extreme weather events to coastal erosion and sea level rise,” explained Minister Radegonde. He also stressed that “Seychelles would like to encourage the Government of Germany to support us in pushing for the adoption of the MVI on international platforms. We are hopeful that such an achievement will allow SIDS to improve the international understanding of their vulnerabilities.”

The Ambassador-designate of the Federal Republic of Germany, H.E. Mr. Sebastian Groth will present his credentials tomorrow, Tuesday 3rd July to President Ramkalawan at State House. He will be based in Nairobi, Kenya.