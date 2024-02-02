Enhancing cooperation between the Republic of Seychelles and the Republic of Cuba was among the topics discussed during the meeting between the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism of Seychelles, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde and the President of the Republic of Cuba, H.E Mr. Miguel Díaz Canel.

During the meeting, Minister Radegonde expressed deep appreciation of the Government of Seychelles for the various support that the Cuban Government has provided throughout the years in key fields such as Health, Education amongst others. He also noted that through the Cuban education system, a lot of Seychellois have progressed in their careers to occupy key positions in the Government and the private sector.

Minister Radegonde also commended the President for the country’s resilience and strong will when faced with international issues. “Seychelles maintains its stance in recognising the need to end the commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States of America on Cuba,” expressed Minister Radegonde. As a fellow SIDS, Minister Radegonde expressed the need to collaborate on the international platforms in areas that will mutually benefit both countries, such as the Multidimensional Vulnerable Index and other SIDS related matters.

President Miguel Díaz Cannel acknowledged the excellent bilateral relations between the two island nations; “Your Visit to Cuba is a testament that the relationship between Seychelles and Cuba is solid. We appreciate the presence of the Seychelles President in the G77 and China Summit, which took place a couple of months ago in Havana; his presence was a key factor to our relations.” President Canel also expressed his gratitude to Seychelles for supporting Cuba’s call to end the commercial and financial embargo imposed on it by the United States of America at the United Nations General Assembly.

During their meeting, the Cuban President cordially extended an invitation to the President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, to undertake an official visit Cuba.

Minister Radegonde was accompanied at the meeting by Mr. Ian Madeleine, (Non-Resident) Ambassador to Cuba and desk officer for Cuba, Mrs. Louisa Lepathy.