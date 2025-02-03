The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr Sylvestre Radegonde received the Vice Minister of Culture of Cuba, H.E. Mrs Lizette Martinez Luzardo at Maison Queau de Quinssy on Monday 03rd February 2025.

The two diplomats discussed the outcomes of President Ramkalawan’s recent working visit to Cuba, which they described as successful and fruitful, where various agreements were signed.

Minister Radegonde took the opportunity to convey Seychelles’ appreciation for Cuba’s support following years of strong cooperation, namely in the fields of health, culture and education. He also reiterated Seychelles’ position for the embargo on Cuba, imposed by the United States of America, to be lifted.

Vice Minister Martinez Luzardo also thanked the Seychelles Government for its longstanding friendship throughout the years.

She added that this visit represents the concretization of the signing of the Cultural Cooperation Agreement between Seychelles and Cuba in April 2024 by the Secretary General of the Seychelles Institute of Culture, Heritage and the Arts, Mr David Andre and the Cuban Ambassador to Seychelles, H.E Mrs Martha Hernandez Caneiro. The agreement aims at enhancing people-to-people linkages between the two countries and providing solid prospects of networking in arts and culture.

Regarding Tourism related issues, Minister Radegonde pointed out that part of the Department of Tourism’s strategy was to focus on Cultural Tourism and bringing tourists closer to our communities, an initiative which is being worked on in close collaboration with the Institute of Culture, Heritage and the Arts.

Also present at the meeting were the Secretary General of the Seychelles Institute of Culture, Heritage and the Arts, Mr David Andre, the Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Vivianne Fock Tave and the Principal Secretary for Tourism, Mrs Sherin Francis on the Seychelles side. Vice Minister Martinez Luzardo was accompanied by the Resident Ambassador of Cuba to the Republic of Seychelles, Mrs Martha Hernandez Caneiro and Minister Counsellor, Mr Tomas Mendez Parra.