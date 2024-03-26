Mr. Kyle Nunas, the High Commissioner of Canada to the Republic of Seychelles, currently on a working visit, met with Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, on Monday 25th March, at Maison Queau de Quinssy.

Discussions were centered around the benefits resulting from the introduction of the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) and Minister Radegonde once again, emphasised the Seychelles Governments’ wish to conclude a Visa Waiver Agreement with Canada.

Other issues discussed by the two sides included the possibility of negotiating a Foreign Direct Deposit Programme and bolstering security in the Western Indian Ocean, noting the resurgence of piracy, as a result of the activities happening in the Red Sea.

The two diplomats underscored the importance of the adoption of a Multidimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI) that would enable Small Island Developing States (SIDS) to access concessional funding, which would take the inherent vulnerabilities of SIDS into account, as a criteria by international financing institutions when granting concessional funding.