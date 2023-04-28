The new Ambassador of the Republic of Burundi to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Mr. Alexis Bukuru, presented his credential to President Wavel Ramkalawan during an accreditation ceremony held yesterday morning at State House.

The President congratulated him as he takes on this new responsibility and expressed his wish that during Ambassador Bukuru’s tenure, diplomatic relations between Seychelles and Burundi will be further reinforced.

“In welcoming you to your new position, I would like to express my congratulations to you on your appointment to this prestigious position. Your accreditation today, makes a new beginning for our two countries to can work together to consolidate our cooperation and to see how we can support each other in areas of mutual interests,” said President Ramkalawan.

In this context, discussions between the Head of State and Ambassador Bukuru were based on areas where Seychelles and Burundi can further explore the potential of cooperation, including in Agriculture, investment, tourism, maritime, and education. Both President Ramkalawan and Ambassador Bukuru reciprocated the interest to have a General Cooperation Agreement that will enhance their bilateral relations.

During his visit to State House, High Commissioner Kasosa also held discussions with the Vice-President, Mr. Ahmed Afif.

Seychelles and Burundi established diplomatic relations on 15th July 2002. H.E. Ambassador Alexis Bukuru will be based in Pretoria, South Africa.

Speaking to the local media following the accreditation ceremony, he further underlined the importance for his country and Seychelles to have a General Cooperation Agreement where he spoke about an array of potential cooperation that he wish to materialise during his mandate.

Also present yesterday morning was the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, the Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Vivienne Fock-Tave, Director General Bilateral Affairs Division, Department of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Lindy Ernesta, the Principal Counsellor, Bilateral Affairs Division, Foreign Affairs Department, Mrs. Johnette Stephen and Third Secretary, Bilateral Affairs Division, Foreign Affairs Department, Ms. Ingrid Labrosse.