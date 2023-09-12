The ratification of the Agreement on Bilateral Air Services to strengthen ties in the tourism sector by increasing connectivity between Seychelles and Brazil was among the key points discussed during the meeting on Monday 11th September 2023 between the Ambassador-designate of the Federative Republic of Brazil to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Mr. Gustavo Martins Nogueira, and the Principal Secretary of the Foreign Affairs Department, Ambassador Vivianne Fock Tave.

Other issues discussed were the finalisation of a Technical Cooperation Agreement to enable collaboration in areas of mutual interest to both countries, as well as consular matters.

Ambassador Nogueira reaffirmed Brazil’s willingness to exchange experience and expertise with Seychelles through capacity-building programs and the signing of a Mutual Legal Assistance Agreement, amongst others.

Ambassador Fock Tave also sought the support of Brazil for the adoption of a Multidimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI) that will assist Small Island Developing States (SIDS), like Seychelles, gain access to concessionary loans.

Ambassador Fock Tave also congratulated Captain Raymond Robert Morgan, Honorary Consul of Brazil in Seychelles, on being awarded the Order of Rio Branco by the Government of Brazil for actively working to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.