Ambassador Gervais Moumou, Seychelles resident Ambassador in Abu Dhabi, presented his Credentials to the President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in a ceremony at the Sea Palace in Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday 6th March 2024.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Moumou conveyed warm wishes of good health and prosperity on behalf of President Wavel Ramkalawan and the Government of Seychelles to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, his family, and the People of the United Arab Emirates. He also expressed Seychelles’ appreciation to the UAE Government for all the support extended to the country over the years, as well as his endeavour to further strengthen the excellent relations between Seychelles and the UAE. On his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan highlighted the UAE’s commitment to enhancing its ties with Seychelles and other countries around the world.

Diplomatic relations between Seychelles and the UAE were established on 18th December 1982, and with his accreditation, Ambassador Moumou became the 3rd Seychelles Ambassador to be accredited to the UAE since the opening of the Seychelles Mission in Abu Dhabi on 24th November 2011.

Seychelles and the UAE have ongoing cooperation in many fields, notably education, culture, health, housing, capacity building, police, and renewable energy, among others.

Also, present at the ceremony were the Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and other high-ranking officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the UAE.