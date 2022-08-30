On Monday 29th August 2022, the Ambassador-designate of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E Mr Fahd bin Abdullah Aleisa, paid a courtesy call to the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr Sylvestre Radegonde, at Maison Queau de Quinssy.

Minister Radegonde and the Ambassador-designate acknowledged the excellent relations that Seychelles and Saudi Arabia have shared since the establishment of bilateral relations in September 2000.

During the meeting, the diplomats reiterated their commitments to strengthening of the bilateral ties between the two countries. The discussions were focused on matters of mutual interest that will benefit both countries, namely cooperation in the tourism sector, visa waiver agreement, investment opportunities, and flight connectivity. Issues pertaining to multilateralism and cooperation on the international platform were also addressed during the meeting.

H.E Mr Fahd bin Abdullah Aleisa will be based in Maputo, Mozambique.

Also present at the meeting were the Principal Secretary for the Foreign Affairs Department, Ambassador Vivianne Fock Tave and Senior Officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism.