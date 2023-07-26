Seychelles resident Ambassador in Beijing, People’s Republic of China, Mrs. Anne Lafortune, presented her letter of credence to H.E. Mr. Yoon Suk Yeol, President of the Republic of Korea, in the presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Park Jin, at a ceremony held at the Presidential Office in Seoul on Thursday 20th July 2023.

At the ceremony, Ambassador Lafortune, and the newly accredited Ambassadors, were warmly received by the President who congratulated them on their appointment and expressed his desire to further strengthen the relations between Korea and their respective countries.

During a meeting after the ceremony, Ambassador Lafortune conveyed greetings from the President of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, and reaffirmed Seychelles’ commitment to working with Korea to enhance cooperation in various fields.

The Ambassador also expressed her gratitude to Korea for their support and assistance. She touched on the important issue of climate change, especially as it affects small island states such as Seychelles and expressed her country’s hope to rely on the support of Korea to address this global issue.

Other areas of mutual interest that were highlighted by Ambassador Lafortune at the meeting included the blue economy and maritime security, tourism and culture, trade and investment, and fisheries and aquaculture. She expressed her country’s keen interest in further advancing bilateral ties with Korea in these areas.

To note that diplomatic relations between the Republic of Seychelles and the Republic of Korea were re-established on 2nd February 1995. Since then, the two countries have enjoyed a long history of cooperation.