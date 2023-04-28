Seychelles resident Ambassador in Beijing, Ambassador Anne Lafortune, presented her Letters of Credence to H.E. Mr. Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, on 24th April 2023 at a ceremony held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
When addressing the 70 newly accredited Ambassadors at the ceremony, President Xi Jinping asked them to convey his best wishes to the leaders of their countries. He re-iterated that China is ready to foster stronger ties of friendship and increase win-win cooperation with all countries, as well as enhance the bilateral relations based on mutual respect. He expressed his hope that the Ambassadors will have a full and in-depth understanding of China and act as messengers of friendship and bridges of cooperation.
To note that the Republic Seychelles established diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China on 30th June 1976. Since then, China has played a very important role in the socio-economic development of the country.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism - Foreign Affairs Department, Republic of Seychelles.