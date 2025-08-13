The Deputy Minister for Finance, Hon. Thomas Nyarko-Ampem, has inaugurated a new Governing Board for the Ghana Amalgamated Trust PLC (GAT), expressing confidence that the members will deliver on their mandate, given their collective experience and expertise.
He further underscored government’s commitment to protecting the banking sector, stressing that this administration has chosen to invest in saving banks rather than spending over 30 billion cedis to collapse them.
Board Chairperson Dr. Kwabena Donkor pledged the board will work to create a financially sustainable banking sector, ensuring profitability and delivering dividends.
Members of the Ghana Amalgamated Trust PLC Board:
- Dr. Kwabena Donkor – Chairperson
- Mr. Abraham Tetteh – Managing Director
- Hon. Joseph Appiah Boateng, MP – Member
- Mr. Benjamin Dabrah – Member
- Mr. Benjamin Komla Kpodo – Member
- Mr. Kotobridja Francis Ploughman – Member
- Hon. Nicholas Amankwah, MP – Member