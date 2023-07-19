The senior Eritrean delegation, composed of Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab, who is on a working visit to Italy, met and held talks with senior Italian officials.

The delegation today met and held talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Antonio Tajaani, focusing on boosting bilateral ties in the priority areas of education, health, energy, agriculture, manufacturing, infrastructure, trade, and investment.

The two sides also agreed to cooperate in fostering peace, stability, and development in the Horn of Africa.

The senior delegation also met with the Minister of Universities and Research, Senator Anna Maria Bernini and discussed cooperation in higher education and research based on Eritrea’s priorities and areas of advanced Italian capabilities.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Fesehatsion Petros, Eritrea’s Ambassador to Italy.