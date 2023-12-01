Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri, who is in the Senegalese capital Dakar, met with the country’s Foreign Minister Madior Fall on Wednesday and held talks with him.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister referred to the 9th meeting of the Peace and Security Forum in Africa and said, “The awareness of the African nations and the vigilance of the region's governments will not allow the Western colonialists to continue plundering Africa under the cover of development.”

Bagheri also highlighted the Islamic Republic of Iran’s strategy in the stability of endogenous regional security, stating, “The main root cause of insecurity in different regions of Africa and the source of producing and spreading terrorism in Africa is Western colonialists.”

The Iranian diplomat stressed Iran’s strategy is maximum interaction with African countries, and added, “Iran is a reliable partner for African countries to establish lasting security and continuous development.”

As for the cooperation between Iran and Senegal in the international arena, Bagheri said, “Senegal’s responsibility in the United Nations, as the head of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People (CEIRPP), is a proper ground to mobilize independent countries’ capacities, including those of the Islamic states, to reclaim the Palestinian people’s rights.”

The Senegalese foreign minister in turn expressed gratitude to the Iranian deputy foreign minister for the visit and said, “The two countries have always enjoyed good ties.”

He voiced pleasure with the process of bilateral economic cooperation, noting, “Based on the calendar of bilateral cooperation, the two countries’ fifth joint economic commission will soon be held in Dakar.”

He said, as the CEIRPP chair, Dakar has had a shared stance with Tehran on the Palestinian issue and it demands an immediate end to the Israeli crimes in Gaza.