‘Today, the things I ate growing up in my village in Senegal, I can no longer find. These days people prefer imported rice, bread and pizza. Our ancient indigenous grains and foods are no longer popular,’ says Ibrahima Thiam, president and CEO of Senegalese brand Allido Food.

This is the challenge he is set on overcoming through his enterprise, which aims to promote healthy eating with an emphasis on products that grow in Senegal. Through local agricultural production and processing, and by working directly with a network of women producers and cooperatives, he has set up a business whose aspirations go beyond financial gain and economic development.

Ibrahima Thiam wishes to change consumer culture and habits in Senegal, and to make indigenous foods the backbone of local diets again. This, he says, is far healthier, and will also allow Senegal to take back ownership of its food production, break away from import reliance and generate economic growth.

The business takes locally grown cashews, millet, maize, black eyed peas (known as niebe), moringa, baobab seeds and indigenous West African grains like fonio and attiéké and turns them into all-natural, nutrient-rich value-added products. These ancient, indigenous ingredients are widely recognized as superfoods and Thiam also uses them in Allido’s line of baby food. This, he says, will do wonders for infant health but will also go a long way in creating future consumer demand for local, healthy products.

But changing consumer habits will be no easy task. ‘The Made-in-Senegal and Made-in-Africa brands are not yet developed here, we still prefer what is imported,’ says Thiam. ‘We need to place the product and build demand. So we're starting a chain of restaurants so people can get a taste of the ingredients’ potential. I hope to inspire other entrepreneurs to copy this trend and create a market.’

Allido Foods works with the Netherlands Trust Fund V (NTFV) programme in Senegal’s cashew sector focused on sustainable agribusiness and business development through tech solutions. With ITC’s Alliances for Action initiative within NTFV, Ibrahima is leveraging programme support to scale up his business and marketing, and to explore new market linkages.