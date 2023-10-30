The Security Council decided today to extend until 31 October 2024 the mandate of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), as it expressed concern about the humanitarian impact of catastrophic flooding in the east of the country and urged Libyan political institutions and key stakeholders to resolve outstanding differences on the road to nationwide elections.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2702 (2023) (to be issued as document S/RES/2702), the Council reiterated its support for the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of UNSMIL, Abdoulaye Bathily, in his efforts to further an inclusive political process based on the Libyan Political Agreement and the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum Roadmap.

Through the text, it urged the Libyan political institutions and key stakeholders to resolve outstanding politically contentious issues pertaining to elections as soon as possible. It called on them to fully engage with the Special Representative in a Libyan-led and Libyan-owned negotiation, led by UNSMIL, in order to deliver free, fair, transparent and inclusive presidential and parliamentary elections that would lead to a unified Libyan Government.

Expressing concern at the humanitarian situation, particularly after September’s flooding, the Council called on the Libyan authorities and relevant stakeholders to allow and facilitate full, safe and unhindered humanitarian access to those in need. It also underscored the need for a coordinated national platform, supported by UNSMIL, to release funds for long-term reconstruction efforts that would be managed transparently with effective oversight and accountability to the Libyan people.

Recalling violent clashes in Tripoli in August and in Benghazi earlier this month, the 15-member organ called on all parties to refrain from violence and other actions that could escalate tensions and undermine the political process. It also requested UNSMIL to facilitate confidence-building measures, dialogue and reconciliation between armed actors to prevent violence and conflict escalation through its mediation and good offices.