The presentation was followed by a discussion between Committee members and the Panel. Committee members welcomed the work programme of the Panel and expressed their support to the Panel.

The Panel presented the following areas of focus: i) armed groups, with a focus on human trafficking and other types of transnational criminal activities, and their capacity to impact the Libyan political process; ii) international humanitarian law and human rights violations; iii) the arms embargo, including reporting on incidents of non-compliance by land, air and sea; iv) any attempts at illicit exports of crude oil and refined petroleum products as well as gathering information and reporting cases of fuel smuggling and other illicit activities; v) the assets freeze, including continued monitoring of its proper implementation.

On 4 November 2022, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1970 (2011) concerning Libya met in informal consultations to hear a presentation by the Panel of Experts on Libya on its work programme under the mandate extended by resolution 2644 (2022).

© Press Release 2022

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.