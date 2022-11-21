On 4 November 2022, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1970 (2011) concerning Libya met in informal consultations to hear a presentation by the Panel of Experts on Libya on its work programme under the mandate extended by resolution 2644 (2022).
The Panel presented the following areas of focus: i) armed groups, with a focus on human trafficking and other types of transnational criminal activities, and their capacity to impact the Libyan political process; ii) international humanitarian law and human rights violations; iii) the arms embargo, including reporting on incidents of non-compliance by land, air and sea; iv) any attempts at illicit exports of crude oil and refined petroleum products as well as gathering information and reporting cases of fuel smuggling and other illicit activities; v) the assets freeze, including continued monitoring of its proper implementation.
The presentation was followed by a discussion between Committee members and the Panel. Committee members welcomed the work programme of the Panel and expressed their support to the Panel.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations - Security Council.