Secure Connection, the Hong Kong based electronic products manufacturer, today announced its expansion into the fast-growing African continent.

The announcement is paired with Secure Connection’s participation in GITEX Africa 2023, a marquis technology event Scheduled for 31st May – 2nd June 2023 in Marrakech, Morocco, it aims to shape the vision for a more sustainable, inclusive and tech-driven digital economy across Africa by assembling distinguished innovators, entrepreneurs and technology enthusiasts.

Secure Connection will showcase Honeywell branded products and innovations from several product categories including:- home and personal audio products, air purifiers, mobile and IT accessories, and structured cabling systems. Secure Connection is an authorized trademark licensee for Honeywell International Inc. and has exclusive rights to manufacture, market, sell and support a wide range of Honeywell branded products in the Middle East Asia, Africa, South Asia , and Southeast Asia.

“We are excited to participate in GITEX Africa 2023 and to showcase our latest innovative products that are perfectly matched with Africa’s young, tech-savvy consumers” said Mohit Anand, chief executive officer of Secure Connection Limited. “We are confident that GITEX Africa 2023 will offer the momentum we need to catapult our expansion into the African continent by enabling strong distribution partnerships.”

This move represents a noteworthy step for Secure Connection’s global growth plans by, exemplifying its dedication to pursuing new prospects and business opportunities. Secure Connection is committed to the African continent and is demonstrating this by investing resources to help create a robust business and footprint across the continent. The organization seeks strategic partners and distributors who align with their long-term vision and share a commitment to collaborative endeavors.

About Secure Connection Ltd., Hong Kong:

Secure Connection boasts of a rich legacy of more than 25 years of delivering best-in-class products and breakthrough innovations in consumer technology products, audio products, peripherals , and accessories spread across global markets. Secure Connection has emerged as a global leader with a wealth of expertise in building brands, creating consumer loyalty, and delivering a rich experience that enriches a consumer’s digital lifestyle. Secure Connection Limited, Hong Kong is a subsidiary of Creative Newtech Limited (NSE: CREATIVE). For more information, please visit www.HoneywellConnection.com.

The Honeywell trademark is used under license from Honeywell International Inc. Honeywell International Inc. makes no representation or warranties with respect to these products. These products are manufactured by Secure Connection Limited, Hong Kong.