The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:
Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty today. The Secretary and Foreign Minister affirmed the importance of the U.S.-Egypt partnership that includes promoting regional peace, security, and stability. The Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister for Egypt’s mediation efforts in securing the release of hostages, for sustaining humanitarian assistance deliveries throughout Gaza, and accepting medical evacuations. The Secretary reiterated the importance of close cooperation to advance post-conflict planning for the governance and security of Gaza and stressed Hamas can never govern Gaza or threaten Israel again.
Secretary Rubio and Foreign Minister Abdelatty discussed developments in Syria, including the need for inclusive governance and the need to prevent the country from being used as a base for terrorism or from posing a threat to its neighbors.
On Sudan, they discussed the need to press the belligerents to end hostilities and expand humanitarian access. They also discussed Egypt's water security.