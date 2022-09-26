Joseph P. McMonigle Secretary General of the International Energy Forum (IEF) – will attend and participate at African Energy Week (AEW) (https://AECWeek.com/) – Africa’s premier event for the oil and gas sector – which will take place on October 18 – 22, to shape serious discussions around the challenges and opportunities facing the African energy market.

Representing one of the world’s most active and influential international non-profit organizations fostering greater mutual understanding and awareness of common energy interests across the globe, the presence and participation of McMonigle at AEW 2022 will drive dialogue around the role of the continent’s oil and gas resources.

As the fifth Secretary General of the IEF, McMonigle continues to drive global dialogue around energy security, energy market resilience, data and transparency.

McMonigle’s over 20 years of experience working on energy-related issues both in the public and private sectors makes him the ideal candidate to lead high-level discussions around how Africa can address oil and gas industry constraints – including a lack of adequate investment, skills gap, production declines in legacy projects and global energy transition-related policies – and optimize production, exploitation and monetization for energy reliability, access and affordability whilst fueling economic growth.

Prior to joining the IEF, McMonigle served as a high-ranking industry executive as Chief of Staff at the U.S. Department of Energy; Vice Chairman and U.S Representative of the International Energy Agency; U.S Co-chair of the U.S-China Energy Working Group; President&Co-Founder of The Abraham Group - a leading international energy sector management consulting firm and Senior Energy Analyst for Hedgeye Risk Management.

“We are honored to be hosting McMonigle as a speaker at AEW 2022 to discuss best solutions to addressing disruptions to the continent’s energy sector growth. Having a high-level representative from the IEF at the continent’s biggest energy sector gathering will be vital in shaping serious dialogue around the best way for Africa to achieve an inclusive and just energy transition,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

Under the theme ‘Exploring and Investing in Africa’s Energy Future while Driving an Enabling Environment,’ AEW 2022 will host McMonigle in high-level panel discussions and bi-lateral meetings on issues such as energy poverty, energy security, market growth, energy sustainability, economic growth and the energy transition.

About AEW 2022:

AEW 2022 is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2022 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments. Key organizations such as the African Petroleum Producers Organization, as well as African heavyweights including Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, have partnered with AEW, strengthening the role the event will play in Africa’s energy future.