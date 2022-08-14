HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi received separately on Sunday a copies of the credentials of HE Ambassador of the Argentine Republic Guillermo Luis Nicholas, HE Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya Boniface Nduva Mwilu, and HE Ambassador of the Republic of Ghana Mohamed Noureddine Ismail.

HE the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wished the new ambassadors success in the performance of their duties, assuring them of providing all support to enhance bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and all of Argentina, Kenya, and Ghana to a stronger level of cooperation in various fields.