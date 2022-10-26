Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi received Wednesday copies of credentials of HE Roy Akajuwe Kachale as Ambassador of the Republic of Malawi, and HE Anders Bjorn Hansen as Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark (non-resident) to the State.

HE the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wished the Ambassadors success in the performance of their duties and assured them of providing all support to upgrade relations between the State of Qatar and their countries to closer cooperation in various fields.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.