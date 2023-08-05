U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia


Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on advancing peace, prosperity, and stability in Ethiopia. Secretary Blinken noted progress in implementing the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement in northern Ethiopia and expressed concern regarding the situations in the Amhara and Oromia Regions.

The Secretary and Prime Minister discussed establishing a humanitarian aid distribution system with strengthened oversight to meet the shared goal of restarting food aid as soon as possible.

Regarding the Horn of Africa, the Secretary affirmed full U.S. support for a diplomatic resolution on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and expressed appreciation for Prime Minister Abiy’s leadership in regional efforts to resolve the crisis in Sudan.

