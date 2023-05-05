The second batch of stranded Nigerians evacuated by the Federal Government through NEMA from the war in Sudan have arrived Nnamdi Arzikiwe International Airport Abuja today at 3:10pm.

The Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Dr Nasir Sani Gwarzo along with the Director General NEMA Mustapha Habib Ahmed received the returnees.

The returnees are being profiled, feed and will be given a token of N100 USD to support them to their various locations.

Dangote Foundation, a philanthropic organisation is also present to give them supports before their departure from the airport.

Also present are representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, NCFRMI and NIDCOM.