The Green Energy Africa Summit (GEAS) will give start-up companies an opportunity to connect with industry leaders and government officials through its Energy Investment Village, which features a selection of the most compelling local clean-tech projects. The companies will have the chance to pitch to energy leaders holding potential investments worth more than $100 billion.

The Energy Investment Village is a partnership with the Saldanha Bay Innovation Campus (SBIC), an initiative of Freeport Saldanha, and advisory firm the Research Institute for Innovation and Sustainability (RIIS).

One of the companies chosen for this incredible opportunity this year is biofuel alternative experts SeaH4 (http://www.SeaH4.co.za). The female-led company will be attending the event to showcase the company's solution to bringing green energy to the fuel industry. SeaH4 specializes in making biofuel derived from algae. Their process will be shared at Africa Oil Week 2022.

The company has pioneered a consumer-ready net zero CO2 alternative to fossil fuels. The alternative does not require investment into transport infrastructure. SeaH4 fuels require no changes to engines or the distribution network. Some benefits include minimal technology risk, net zero CO2, and it is an adaptable concept.

The project allows the entire oil and gas sector to turn net zero in a short amount of time, while making use of its existing infrastructure. According to the SeaH4 team, where the project is installed, it can kickstart a range of other companies, which can make use of its by-product.

SeaH4 Founder, Johannes Bochdalofsky, states “We are looking forward to pitching at this high calibre event, which is connecting the interests of the public sector and private investors. The attendees are people who understand utility scale investment and who share our vision that Africa needs to create, not import, solutions to a sustainable future, seizing the opportunity to gain economic independence from the global north.”

Investors can get ahead of the curve as many companies are seeking traditional sources of green energy. The concept is not new, but the SeaH4 team looks forward to sharing developments as their team consists of experts. Bochdalofsky continues, “They (investors) understand that for this transition to happen before the turn of the decade, we need to invest into developing these solutions now. Additionally, this event allows us the opportunity for a seamless continuation of our seed fundraising round, which we kicked off at Blue Invest Africa 2022 in September.”

The core of SeaH4 is to provide clean water and sanitation throughout Africa. As the gas and oil industry is now uniting with sustainable companies to arrive at the same goal of diminishing greenhouse gases, strategic partnerships are a possibility at Africa Oil Week 2022.

Meet the team behind SeaH4 and other energy and sustainability entrepreneurs at the leading oil industry event in Africa, Africa Oil Week (https://Africa-OilWeek.com).

About Green Energy Africa Summit:

Green Energy Africa Summit (https://GreenEnergyAfricaSummit.com) is the global platform for stimulating deals and transactions across the African renewables industry. The event brings together governments, national regulator and utility companies, independent power players, investors, financial institutions and service providers. The summit will drive deals and investment into energy projects, provide energy access and solutions for the continent and shape the future of Africa.

About Africa Oil Week:

Africa Oil Week is the meeting place of choice for the continent’s upstream oil and gas sector. Now entering its 28th year, the event brings together governments, national and international oil companies, independents, investors, the G&G community and service providers. Africa Oil Week takes place in heart of Cape Town at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2 (CTICC2) from 3-7 October 2022.

About SeaH4:

SeaH4 will produce carbon neutral, algae-based biofuel alternatives to fossil fuels using three established technologies, while being compatible with and allowing for the continued use of the existing fossil fuel infrastructure. The female-led team at SeaH4 has combined expertise from the maritime sector, aquaculture, oil and gas and business development to create a profitable solution ready to decarbonise the transport sector at scale, with positive impacts on rural coastal communities and ocean health.