Following the resounding success of Scotland London Africa Week 2024, the Scottish Africa Business Association (SABA) (www.AfricaScot.com) is delighted to announce that the business programme will return this year from 25th to 27th November 2025.

Scotland London Africa Week has quickly established itself as a pivotal event for increasing trade, collaboration and business opportunities between Scotland and African markets. The 2024 programme brought together senior diplomats, government officials and business leaders to strengthen partnerships and unlock new opportunities for more than 20 delegates.

The 2025 programme is already shaping up to build on this success, with confirmed highlights including a strategic meeting with the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) Africa Team and a high-profile networking reception at Dover House, with kind permission of the Secretary of State for Scotland The Rt Hon Ian Murray MP.

SABA is also working closely with High Commissioners and Ambassadors from across the African continent to ensure the event continues to offer Scottish businesses unrivalled access to African market insights, key decision-makers and potential partners within London’s thriving African business ecosystem.

Frazer Lang, Chief Executive of SABA, said: “Scotland London Africa Week has proven to be an invaluable platform for Scottish businesses looking to expand into Africa. The engagement we saw last year from both African and UK stakeholders was fantastic and we are excited to bring an even more impactful programme to our participants in 2025. As a result of last year’s programme, one of our success stories was the news that VG Energy and Norco signed a Memorandum of Understanding, binding the two companies in an exclusive partnership that will bring growth and technical innovation to Nigeria.”

Commenting on the partnership, Frank Burns, Contract Support Engineer at Norco said: "We are extremely pleased to be able to declare our exclusive partnership with VG Energy via this Memorandum of Agreement. This is a new and exciting chapter for Norco as we expand our presence and service offering in Nigeria. Together with VG Energy, who bring significant experience in identifying and securing new business opportunities, we feel well-placed to unlock new growth opportunities in the energy sector and beyond.”

This year’s Scotland London Africa Week will feature sector-specific briefings, market insights and networking opportunities designed to equip Scottish businesses with the tools and connections to thrive in African markets.

Scottish businesses interested in participating are encouraged to register their interest early to secure a place.

About the Scottish Africa Business Association (SABA):

SABA is the preeminent non-political, Africa focussed, members trade organisation with an unrivalled board of experienced directors which promotes trade, investment and knowledge sharing between Scotland’s world class expertise and Africa’s priority sectors including energy, agriculture, the blue economy, healthcare, skills training and education by leveraging extensive commercial, trade, political and government contacts across Scotland and Africa.

As part of this, our team organises private meetings, round tables, seminars, conferences, global trade missions and offers market research, intelligence sharing and consultancy services.