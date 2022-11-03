Energy, Capital&Power (ECP) (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com/) is proud to announce that Scot Evans, CEO of ReconAfrica (https://ReconAfrica.com), will participate as a speaker at the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference and exhibition (https://bit.ly/3UyBCpP) which runs from November 29 – December 1 in Luanda.

A geologist by profession, with 35 years of industry experience including in oil and gas production maximization in the U.S, Algeria, Angola, Ecuador, Kuwait and Mexico, Scot Evans is well positioned to shape critical AOG dialogue around challenges and opportunities across Angola and Africa’s hydrocarbon sector.

Representing one of Africa’s most active international independents driving the continent’s hydrocarbon exploration and production, while prioritizing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) matters, the presence and participation of Scot Evans at AOG will be crucial in shaping discussions around how both Angola and Africa can maximize upstream activities for optimal development, exploitation and monetization of vast oil and gas resources to ensure energy security and to drive socioeconomic developments.

Under the theme, ‘Promoting an Inclusive, Attractive and Innovative Oil and Gas Industry in Angola’, AOG 2022 will host Scot Evans in high-level panel discussions focusing on the role of the country’s vast oil and gas resources in ensuring fuel self-sufficiency and in driving regional energy security and the global energy transition.

“We are honored to host Scot Evans at the third edition of AOG where industry stakeholders and the country’s policymakers will once again unite to discuss critical matters shaping the market. With issues such as local content development, ESG and increasing drilling and oil and gas production high on the agenda across the Angolan market, we believe Scot Evans is one of the industry executives well suited to shape dialogue around best practices for the country to achieve its energy and socioeconomic development goals,” states Miguel Artacho, ECP International Conference Director.