The African Energy Chamber (AEC) is proud to announce the participation of global energy services company, Schlumberger, as a gold sponsor of Africa’s premier event for the oil and gas sector, African Energy Week (AEW) (www.AECWeek.com), which will take place from October 18-21, 2022, in Cape Town. Representing one of the world’s energy market heavyweights, providing services across the entire oil and gas value chain, the presence of Schlumberger as a gold sponsor at Africa’s leading investment platform for the energy sector will be critical for driving discussions around the role of technology, local content and sustainable exploration in Africa.

As Africa looks to optimize upstream, midstream and downstream activities, companies such as Schlumberger, with its innovative solutions and experience in high-level projects across the global market, represent key drivers of energy sector expansion and maximization. Recently, Schlumberger’s next generation drilling service has enabled the quick development of an onshore project in West Africa, saving the operator up to nine days of drilling time, three trips and approximately $1.4 million in cost and resources.

The application of technologies introduced by Schlumberger, therefore, will be key for driving sustainable energy exploration in Africa. With over 600 million people without access to electricity and 900 million people without access to clean cooking services, the application of technologies by leading oilfield service companies such as Schlumberger will not only ensure the rapid development of resources but that exploration and production is achieved in a sustainable manner. In the current energy transition context, driving sustainable exploration is key, and technologies brought in by Schlumberger – such as drilling emissions management and carbon capture storage services – will help make energy poverty history while reducing carbon emissions across the energy sector.

Additionally, with Africa prioritizing local content development within the oil and gas sector, Schlumberger is committed to helping the continent ensure local economies benefit from the exploitation of domestic energy resources through participating in local capacity building, localization of supply chains and workforce build up. As part of a contract which Schlumberger secured from French major TotalEnergies for the Tilenga onshore oil development in Uganda in March 2022, the firm has devoted to ensuring the implementation of a comprehensive content development plan in providing services for the project, helping create jobs for the local people and developing Uganda’s oil and gas workforce.

Meanwhile, Schlumberger prioritizes skills transfer and capacity building, with the company committed to partnering with African stakeholders to prepare local talent with the aim of building a digitally enabled and sustainable energy industry. Through a number of initiatives launched by the company – including its In-Country Value program in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company; a memorandum of understanding with Qatar-based maritime and logistics organization, Milaha; and a NSTEP program launched in collaboration with the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board where the parties will engage academia in the development of oil and gas software solutions - Schlumberger supports economic opportunity by investing in local communities.

“The Chamber is honored to have Schlumberger’s support and commitment to intensifying the development of an African narrative regarding global energy matters. We are proud to have a global leader onboard to highlight the vital role Africa’s oil and gas resources play in making energy poverty history, driving socioeconomic development across the continent while also contributing to global energy security,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

For years, Schlumberger has been a key supporter and major facilitator of Africa’s energy and socio-economic growth. Not only has the firm supported the development of oil and gas resources but has enabled Africa to accelerate the diversification of the energy mix for energy security and access through the provision of renewable energy solutions such as microgrid, hydrogen, energy storage and smart grid solutions. By confirming as an AEW 2022 gold sponsor, Schlumberger is further reinforcing its support and commitment towards an energy secure and independent Africa.

At AEW 2022, a delegation from Schlumberger will participate in high-level meetings and panel discussions on critical topics including energy security, energy access, oil and gas market optimization, the energy transition and climate mitigation. Under the theme, ‘Exploring and Investing in Africa’s Energy Future while Driving an Enabling Environment,’ AEW 2022 will provide a platform for Schlumberger to highlight project milestones across the African continent as well as the firm’s strategy for expanding its footprint across the continent.

About AEW 2022:

AEW 2022 is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2022 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments. Key organizations such as the African Petroleum Producers Organization, as well as African heavyweights including Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, have partnered with AEW, strengthening the role the event will play in Africa’s energy future.