Principal Secretary State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni Muriuki met Kenyan nurses working both in the Country and abroad on the sidelines of the International Council of Nurses (ICN) Congress. The PS was impressed by the notable number of locally trained nurses shaping the profession globally in terms of their contribution towards policy, regulation and training.

During this interactive session they discussed modalities for aligning local training to international practice in view of dynamics occasioned by emerging Technologies and disease patterns, with the aim of improving service delivery in the country and enhancing competitiveness of Kenyan health workforce in the global arena.

They also explored strategies for enhancing access to employment opportunities for our health care workers.

The PS reiterated the Ministry's commitment to continually improve capacity of our health care workers and ensure favourable terms for healthcare workers seeking employment outside the country.