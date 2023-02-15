A pioneer in telecommunications and IT solutions in Africa, the Sancfis Group (www.Sancfis.net) is pleased to announce the admission of its Burkina Faso subsidiary to the third compartment of the West Africa Regional Stock Exchange (BRVM).

This compartment was opened on December 19, 2017 and is intended for Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and companies with high growth potential. Its purpose is to provide these two categories of economic operators with access to long-term capital, in order to accelerate their growth and promote the emergence of champions in the main areas of activity within the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA).

At the end of a rigorous process which conditions access to the collection of public savings, Sancfis Faso is the very first SME admitted to benefit from the financing mechanism that the third compartment of the BRVM is. On the occasion of this IPO, Sancfis Faso releases 1,500,000 shares at 600 CFA francs each, being 30% of its share capital. The first listing is scheduled between March 25 and 30, 2023.

For further information, contact:

Mr Elis Kouakou

Telephone: + 225 0757323215 / +225 2722407079

e-mail: elis.kouakou@sancfis.net

Website: www.Sancfis.net

About the West Africa Regional Stock Exchange:

Created on December 18, 1996 in Cotonou, Benin, with its headquarters in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire), the West Africa Regional Stock Exchange (BRVM) is an electronic stock exchange common to the 8 countries of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA): Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo. The BRVM offers equity securities (shares), as well as the admission and trading of debt securities (bonds). It provides investors with a world-class trading environment, with state-of-the-art trading and settlement/delivery systems. The BRVM is simultaneously an economic, political, institutional and technical success. It is the only stock exchange in the world which is shared by several countries, totally electronic and perfectly integrated. www.BRVM.org

About SANCFIS:

Based in Abidjan (Côte d'Ivoire) and chaired by Louis Diakité who founded it in 1994, the Sancfis Group is established in eight countries in Central and West Africa: Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea, Mali, Niger and Senegal. Its activities include telecommunications, systems integration, defense and civil aeronautics electronics, digital identity and cyber security.

Louis Diakité outlines the Group's ambition, which is to become the reference in Central and West Africa, in the grounds of Defence Electronics, Civil Aeronautics, Digital Identity and Cyber Security. “This will be done by combining technology and innovation, to accelerate the performance of companies, organizations and administrations in each of these areas. Africa is where the future is being built. We are in Africa to stay, no matter what. We have no other base of fallback. The continent is full of skills and our employees are particularly well placed to understand the problems of our environment. And to provide innovative, original and relevant solutions that provide our customers with both productivity and serenity”. www.Sancfis.net