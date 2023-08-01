In this video, discover the powerful momentum of Stellantis in the first half of 2023, presented by COO Samir Cherfan. Growth is on the agenda, with a particular focus on electrification and software-defined vehicles. The Middle East and Africa regions prove to be particularly dynamic and profitable, evidence of the positive impact of the strategy implemented. By following this video, immerse yourself in the evolution of Stellantis and understand how, with the help of dedicated partners, the company rises as a major force in the global automotive market.

Stellantis ( www.Stellantis.com ) announces solid results for the first half of 2023, setting new records in net revenue, with an increase of 12% compared to the first half of 2002. The company's transition towards electrified and software-defined vehicles continues to be successful. The Middle East and Africa stand out as being the most profitable and fastest-growing regions for Stellantis. Stellantis MEA's market share has reached 15.1%, which is an increase of 3.2 points compared to the first half of 2022. The goal is clear: to become the market leader in the Middle East and Africa region by 2023. Finally, Stellantis MEA plays an exclusive role in the development and production of electric micro-mobility objects for the Stellantis Group.

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.