International energy and infrastructure conglomerate Sahara Group has announced a series of strategic appointments aimed at advancing the expansion of the group’s downstream business in Africa. Foluso Sobanjo has been appointed as the company’s Head: Africa Downstream while Yaa Serwaa Alifo has been appointed Head: Sahara Downstream in Ghana. Additionally, Nomnso Dike has been appointed as CEO of Sahara Group Nigerian subsidiary Asharami Synergy Limited while Yvette Selormey has been appointed Country Manager of Sahara Group Zambian subsidiary Asharami Energy Resources Limited.

Representing the voice of the African energy sector, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) commends the efforts by Sahara Group to not only strengthen its downstream operations but build a leadership team that is committed to alleviating energy poverty in Africa. The appointments signal a new era of company growth and the AEC looks forward to seeing new projects and infrastructure developed by Sahara Group.

As one of Africa’s largest private power businesses, Sahara Group has made great strides towards developing downstream infrastructure in Africa. The company operates a number of power generation and distribution assets in sub-Saharan Africa, facilitating trade and energy distribution and supporting economic growth. Currently, the group has over 1,861 MW of installed power generation capacity and aims to expand its generation capacity to over 5,000 MW by 2026. In 2024, the group installed 15 wind turbines at the Egbin Power Plant in Nigeria. The turbines will not only improve power supply but reduce emissions across the generation industry. In 2023, the group installed 24 solar panels and 24 batteries at an orphanage in Senegal;

Sahara Group – through its various subsidiaries – also promotes the adoption of sustainable oil and gas solutions to meet Africa’s energy needs. Through Asharami Synergy PLC, the group has gained over two decades of expertise in the downstream industry and has emerged as a top aviation fuel supplier in West Africa. The company is responsible for 24% of Nigeria’s aviation fuel supply and a sizeable share of the country’s premium motor spirit demand. Additionally, the group is a strong advocate for the adoption of market-based regimes in Africa to support the development of gas. The group has invested $142 million in two LPG vessels in Nigeria. Valued at $71 million each, the vessels have already bolstered the group’s capacity to deliver reliable and sustainable access to LPG in the country.

Meanwhile, Sahara Group has demonstrated a commitment to capacity building and skills development. The group collaborated with tertiary institution Pan-Atlantic University in Nigeria in May 2024 to drive human capital development in the power sector. The parties will exchange knowledge and conduct programs in engineering to support power-related skills development. The group also partnered with the University of Lagos in Nigeria in May 2024 to strengthen research in renewable energy and foster entrepreneurship. The appointment of the new leadership team will not only support project development by the company but support programs such as these as Sahara Group moves to train the next generation of energy entrepreneurs in Africa.

“Sahara Group has built a team that is deeply rooted in the industry and Africa – but not limited to it. The recent slate of appointments underscores the group’s commitment to improving operational efficiency and delivering both successful and sustainable projects. The AEC commends the leadership of Sahara Group and looks forward to witnessing the company grow from strength to strength,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.