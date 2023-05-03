The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) is proud to announce that Bimbola Kolawole, Vice President (VP)&Head of Business Development, Africa at Rystad Energy will speak at the upcoming Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris, taking place at the Westin Paris Vendome in France on June 1. Representing one of the top business intelligence firms globally, Kolawole will drive the discussion on the activities in African energy markets, fostering dialogue and enhancing networking opportunities among participants.

As a speaker at the Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris, Bimbola Kolawole will bring significant contributions and insights to the event. With her expertise in business development, energy finance, and her vast understanding of the African energy sector, she is set to offer valuable perspectives on investment opportunities, market trends, and the potential for growth in the region.

Kolawole's impressive professional journey as the VP and Head of Business Development at Rystad Energy showcases her extensive expertise in driving growth and managing relationships across diverse regions. With a focus on Africa and Aberdeen in the United Kingdom, she assumes a pivotal role in expanding the company's presence and ensuring client satisfaction.

Additionally, Kolawole’s educational background is equally impressive. She holds a BSc. in Economics from Ilorin University, a Data Science Post Graduate Diploma from the prestigious McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas, an MSc. in Energy Finance from the Centre for Energy Petroleum and Mineral Law and Policy, and an MBA from Leicester University. This diverse academic foundation equips her with a comprehensive understanding of economics, data science, and energy finance, providing her with a holistic perspective in her work.

Meanwhile, her deep understanding of the African energy landscape will allow her to provide up-to-date market insights and analysis to those attending the Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris. She will also share information about the current state of the energy industry in Africa, including emerging trends, regulatory changes, and investment potential in various sub-sectors such as oil, gas, and renewables.

Given her role as a VP and Business Development Manager, Kolawole is expected to highlight investment opportunities across areas with high growth potential in Africa, such as renewable energy projects, infrastructure development, and exploration and production activities. Her insights stand to assist investors in understanding the risks, challenges, and potential returns associated with investing in Africa’s energy market.

As the energy landscape undergoes a global transition toward cleaner and more sustainable sources, Kolawole will address the role of Africa in this transition, exploring the potential for renewable energy growth in Africa, including solar, wind and hydro projects and the investment opportunities for stakeholders to participate in.

Kolawole’s expertise in Africa will provide attendees with an in-depth understanding of specific regional dynamics. Shedding light on the regulatory frameworks, economic factors, and local market conditions that shape energy investment in different African countries, Kolawole’s participation as a keynote speaker will enable investors to make informed decisions when considering opportunities in specific regions.

"Bimbola Kolawole is a true powerhouse in the African energy industry. Her deep expertise, strategic thinking, and remarkable dedication to driving growth has made her an invaluable asset to our sector. With her extensive knowledge of business development and her exceptional ability to connect with clients, Kolawole is a catalyst for positive change in Africa's energy markets. We are excited to have her as a speaker at our Forum in Paris and have no doubt that her insights will inspire and empower all attendees," states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

The Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris will connect African policymakers and energy leaders with European investors, laying the foundation for new deals to be signed across the entire African energy value chain. Through a variety of panel discussions, keynote addresses, presentations and networking opportunities, the forum will drive new levels of cooperation between Africa and Europe.

Taking place on June 1, 2023, the Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris (https://apo-opa.info/3KQXc64) is open to all guests and RSVP is essential. RSVP to registration@aecweek.com.