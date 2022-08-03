With less than one month to go until regional energy leaders, global financiers and both public and private sector executives meet in Dakar for the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power conference, Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com) is proud to announce that it has partnered with multinational energy market research firm Rystad Energy for the regionally focused event. As the event explores the future of MSGBC energy under the theme, ‘The Future of Natural Gas: Growth Using Strategic Investment and Policymaking,’ the partnership with Rystad Energy ensures a new standard of knowledge sharing and insight, with the firm’s co-founder and Head of Analysis, Per Magnus Nysveen, having been confirmed as a speaker.

This year’s edition of MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2022 centers around the role natural gas plays in Africa, recognizing how the resource has and will continue to transform the continent’s socioeconomic landscape. With large-scale developments currently underway across the MSGBC region – including the 15 trillion cubic feet (tcf) Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project; the 13 tcf BirAllah project; and the 20 tcf Yakaar-Teranga project – discussions will largely center on the impact these developments will have on the region. At a time when the global energy landscape is in a constant state of flux, and international markets are increasing their interest in African gas, the conference aims to explore these trends while redefining the narrative on an African energy transition driven by gas.

In this regard, MSGBC 2022’s partnership with Rystad Energy will be key, with the research firm providing valuable insight into evolving market trends, emerging data and upcoming developments across the African oil and gas industry. Since its establishment in 2004, the firm has equipped governments, companies and stakeholders with the tools and data they need to make informed decisions regarding energy matters, with the firm’s webinars, reports and presentations proving critical for African energy stakeholders, in particular. As the MSGBC gas rush takes off, Rystad’s partnership with the region’s premier energy event will not only ensure up-to-date information is available during the conference itself, but will be key for informing sessions, aligning discourse and setting the tone for future conferences to come.

As ECP International Conference Director, Sandra Jeque, states, “Rystad Energy has managed to establish itself as a top information provider regarding all things African energy. Having partnered with ECP for the second edition of MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2022, the research firm has further consolidated its position as a world-class energy analysis organization, with the company serving as a key facilitator of market-driven dialogue in Dakar this September. This year’s edition of the conference is committed to expanding on topics such as the energy transition, natural gas and policymaking, and with its partnership with Rystad Energy, MSGBC 2022 is set to become the leading platform to discuss the future of MSGBC energy.”

Meanwhile, with over 25 years’ experience within the technology, risk management and venture business sectors, as well as expertise in areas including oil and gas upstream valuation, cost modelling and oil macro analyses, Nysveen will be coming to MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2022 to drive discussions on natural gas, Africa’s energy transition and global energy trends. Representing one of the leading business intelligence companies investigating the continent’s oil and gas market, Nysveen’s expertise and knowledge on the sector make him a valuable participant regarding discussions on MSGBC energy. As the region undergoes an energy sector transformation on the back of gas, Nysveen will provide key insights while addressing ongoing challenges and upcoming opportunities, thereby serving as a key speaker during this year’s conference.