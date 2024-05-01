On April 30th, Ambassador Wang Xuekun attended the Donation Ceremony of medical supplies and equipment to Rwanda by Beijing Genomics Institution (BGI). Other attendees includes Hon. Mr. Pudence Rubingisa, the Governor of Rwanda Eastern Province, Ms. Nathalie Niyonagira, the Mayor of Ngoma District, Dr. Albert Tuyishime, the Director of the Institute of HIV, Disease Prevention and Control of Rwanda Biological Center (RBC), Dr. Theoneste Maniragaba, the Director of Cancer Diseases Unit of RBC, Ms. Du Yutao, the COO of BGI, Mr.Gao Zhiqiang, the Economic Counselor of the Embassy.

Ambassador Wang said, since China and Rwanda established diplomatic relations in 1971, Our friendship has blossomed and born fruits in areas ranging from high-level exchanges, trade and investment, infrastructure, education to people-people exchange. The cooperation in health sector epitomes our friendship. China aided to build Kibungo Hospital and Masaka Hospital, offered to expand Masaka Hospital, and has sent 24 batches of medical teams to Rwanda, boosting the health sector of Rwanda. China is ready to take the Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation as a starting point, to work closely with Rwanda, to write a brand-new chapter of bilateral cooperation in health sector, and elevate bilateral relations to a new level.

Hon. Mr. Pudence Rubingisa expressed his gratitude for China's support, and is willing to join hands with China to work for the health and well-being of the people of Rwanda.

Ms. Du Yutao said, the donation aims to fulfill BGI’s social responsibility. BGI will endeavor to make greater contribution to China-Rwanda health cooperation.

BGI donated medical equipment and supplies worth 1.6 million US dollars to RBC, to support the cervical cancer screening in Rwanda.