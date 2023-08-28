The Government has come up with a comprehensive plan to tap resources in the blue economy to transform the lives of Kenyans.

President William Ruto noted that the country has a lot of resources in the blue economy, which remain untapped.

Speaking during the official launch of Mulukhoba fish landing site in Budalangi, Busia County, on Saturday, Dr Ruto said the sector will play an important role in the provision of employment opportunities for the youth.

“The blue economy will be an economic game changer for this country. We are going to integrate the sector for food security and employment opportunities for our people,” said President Ruto.

He said the facility’s cold room will process more than 10 tonnes of fish in a day.

“The improved refrigeration will help maintain a long shelf life and guarantee quality of fish from Busia and the neighboring counties,” he said.

President Ruto said there was a comprehensive plan to restock Lake Victoria with fingerlings to shore up fishing stocks.

Present were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Cabinet Secretaries Ababa Namwamba (Sports), Salim Mvurya (Mining, Blue Economy, Maritime Affairs), Ezekiel Machogu (Education), Eliud Owalo (ICT) and Susan Nakhumicha (Health), Busia Governor Paul Otwoma, a host of Principal Secretaries, MPs and MCAs.

In Busia Town, President Ruto officially opened the Busia County Teaching and Referral Hospital Surgical Ward that is complete with a General Surgical Unit, Orthopedic Surgery Unit and Paediatric Unit with a combined bed capacity of more than 90.

“The reorientation of our medical services, placing community health promoters at the centre of our Plan, advances early detection and prevention of diseases, assuring all Kenyans — especially those at the grassroots — accessible, quality and affordable care,” he said.

Later, at Alupe University in Teso South, he officially opened the institution’s Academic Block and Library.

He also presided over the launch of Lurambi affordable housing project in Lurambi constituency, Kakamega County.

“We are building 4,000 houses in Lurambi that will create employment opportunities for over 10,000 youth,” he said.

The Deputy President said the Government was on course in delivering its pledges and reducing the cost of living.

“We pledged to serve all Kenyans equally and deliver our promises and we are on course,” he said.

Mr Mudavadi asked leaders from the political to be united and serve Kenyans.

Mvurya said the Government was exploiting the potentiality of the sector to create jobs.

He said plans were underway to transform Beach Management Units (BMUs) into savings and credit cooperative societies.