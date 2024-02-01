President William Ruto of Kenya and former President Jakaya Kikwete of Tanzania are set to headline the 12th African Persons of the Year Ceremony, a highly-anticipated event billed for 22 – 23 February 2024 at the Ethiopian Skylight Hotel in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Both leaders will deliver keynotes at the ceremonies and shall be presented with the African of the Year Award and the African Peace and Security Leader of the Year Award, respectively.

President Ruto, named African of the Year 2023, is slated to speak on the event's theme - Building Resilient African Economies. His exceptional pan-African leadership is evident in his advocacy for regional cooperation, inclusive trade, and the promotion of Africa's interests on the global stage.

Former Tanzanian President Kikwete continues to actively engage with global stakeholders, advocating for peace, security, and sustainable development in Africa and shall be making presentations on the nexus of peace and development on the continent.

Joining them at the event is Dr Kailesh Jagutpal, Mauritius' Minister of Health and Wellness, notable for his transformative initiatives promoting the health and wellbeing of Mauritians.

Other Notable leaders confirmed to attend the ceremonies also include Lady Justice Martha Koome, Chief Justice of Kenya, and H.E. Rodrigo Guzmán Barro, the Chilean Ambassador to Ethiopia, alongside distinguished private sector leaders from across Africa.

The African Persons of the Year Ceremony, an annual flagship event by the African Leadership Magazine, brings together policymakers, private sector leaders, civil society leaders, and thought leaders to discuss Africa’s socio-economic growth. Over the past 12 years, it has evolved into a prestigious platform recognizing outstanding African leaders driving a pan-African agenda and contributing to Africa’s development.

The 2024 edition promises to be even more significant, co-hosted by the Ethiopia Custom Commission, featuring the unveiling of the special POTY Edition of the African Leadership Magazine, Africa’s Leading Customs&Ports Administrators’ Yearbook 2024, alongside global third-party commendation awards and a multi-dimensional high-level networking session.

About African Leadership Magazine:

Published by the African Leadership Organization (UK), the African Leadership Magazine focuses on presenting the best of Africa to a global audience. It shares the African story from an African perspective, offering solutions to current challenges on the continent. For the past 16 years, the organization has dedicated itself to promoting impactful leadership and African opportunities globally through quality Afro-positive content, African trade facilitation, market entry solutions, Afro-centric communities, business networking platforms, and public sector training and consulting.