Runnme, the innovative social network revolutionizing delivery cost-sharing through shared car trips, has made a significant impact at GITEX AFRICA (https://GITEXAfrica.com), the continent's leading technology event.

Led by CEO Adrián Márquez Valía, Runnme's presence at the prestigious event underscored its commitment to driving software services that empower both transport providers and consumers. The company's unique platform, which facilitates fair compensation for drivers and reduces errand wait times, generated significant interest among attendees.

Runnme's innovative approach addresses a key challenge in the rapidly evolving digital landscape: how to balance the needs of local businesses with the demand for flexible earning opportunities. By creating a platform where individuals can share car trips for deliveries, Runnme fosters a collaborative ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders.

"We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to showcase Runnme's vision and services at GITEX AFRICA," said CEO Adrián Márquez Valía. "Our success at the event reinforces our commitment to driving positive change in the digital evolution of delivery services."

Runnme's participation at GITEX AFRICA has already yielded promising results, including the establishment of strategic partnerships and the introduction of its technology to diverse African communities. The company's efforts to improve the quality of life for local residents and create new business opportunities demonstrate the power of innovation and collaboration in addressing global challenges.

Runnme's story is a testament to the impact that small businesses can have when driven by passion and determination. Through its groundbreaking platform, Runnme is redefining the future of delivery services and empowering communities across Africa.

Media Contact:

info@runnme.com

About Runnme:

Runnme is a pioneering social network that connects drivers and individuals needing deliveries. The platform enables cost-sharing for car trips, ensuring fair compensation for drivers and reducing wait times for errands. Runnme is committed to fostering a collaborative ecosystem that benefits local businesses and individuals alike.

For more information, visit https://www.Runnme.com/ or contact info@runnme.com.