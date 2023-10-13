As South Africa reaches the quarter-final of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, Herbert Mensah, the newly elected President of Rugby Africa, (www.RugbyAfrique.com), the continental governing body of rugby across Africa, issues letter of support addressed to Mark Alexander, President of the South Africa Rugby Union:

Dearest Mark, My Brother

In this most glorious of battles Africa is represented by the World Champions, the mighty, fearsome, indefatigable, fearless and blue print for all others, The Springboks (The insephe, Impalampala/Lithakayezi, سبرینغبوك,)!

We have followed Your success and shared Your pain. We have never feared because we realise that Springboks heal quicker than mere mortals.

Now we join you in what should be the finals! You are the reigning World Champions and you will battle with 15+ of France’s finest PLUS 80,023 French supporters at the stadium (Stade de France, Saint-Denis) and 64 million French nationals!!

Africa as one are... we are in excess of 1.4bn. We are not religious. We are spiritual and WE will be the wind that You feel to propel you and to soothe You. Growing together, fighting together, battling together is what makes Africa invincible!

We are proud of You and stand by You in rain, wind, snow and sunshine. Our prayer for You, Mighty Springboks is simple ...

Thou, O Lord, art just and powerful: O Lord defend our cause against the face of the enemy. O God, thou art a strong tower of defence to all who fly unto thee: save us from the violence of the enemy. O Lord of hosts, fight for us; that we may glorify thee.

Go Springboks Go!

Herbert Mensah

President, Rugby Africa.

Download official letter here: https://apo-opa.info/48RahWL

Media contact:

Nicole Vervelde

Communications Advisor to the President of Rugby Africa

rugby@apo-opa.com

About Rugby Africa:

Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com) is the continental governing body of rugby in Africa and one of the regional associations under World Rugby. It unites all African countries that play rugby union, rugby sevens, and women's rugby. Rugby Africa organizes various competitions, including the qualifying tournaments for the Rugby World Cup and the Africa Sevens, a qualifying competition for the Olympic Games. With 39 member unions, Rugby Africa is dedicated to promoting and developing rugby across the continent. World Rugby highlighted Ghana, Nigeria and Zambia as three of the six emerging nations experiencing strong growth in rugby.