A moment of solidarity will be observed ahead of the anthems at the France v Uruguay Rugby World Cup 2023 Pool A match in Lille on Thursday to remember those affected by the floods in Libya and earthquake in Morocco.

Rugby World Cup 2023 and the global rugby family stands in solidarity with the people of Libya and Morocco at this extremely difficult time.

World Rugby and France 2023 can confirm that a moment of solidarity will be observed ahead of the anthems at the France versus Uruguay Pool A match in Lille this evening (21:00 CEST) to remember those who have lost their lives, lost loved ones and all affected by the floods in Libya and earthquake in Morocco.

All competing teams at Rugby World Cup 2023 and the global rugby family are invited to join the moment of solidarity.