In a pivotal meeting held during the World Rugby U20 Trophy, Herbert Mensah, recently elected President of Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com), the governing body of rugby in Africa, engaged in discussions with Kenya’s Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba and Principal Secretary Peter Tum, to emphasize the need for a strong partnership between African governments and Rugby Africa. All parties addressed key challenges faced by African rugby teams, such as limited competition opportunities, and emphasized the importance of creating a more level playing field in the rugby landscape.

Rugby Africa President, Herbert Mensah addressed the disparity between African rugby players and other regions, pointing out the importance of regular competitions to enhance the skills and performance of African players.

“In Africa, because we don’t have recuring competitions, you have a single trophy and then you are thrown in on the deep end and therefore in terms of play and success, it’s simply not there right now,” stated Herbert Mensah, President of Rugby Africa.

Rugby Africa President, Herbert Mensah emphasized Rugby Africa’s commitment to collaborating with governments, sport ministries and other stakeholders beyond infrastructure, including increased funding to support competitions and grassroot initiatives.

“We need to look at involvement from governments that transcends infrastructure, so we are no longer looking at just the building of stadiums but ensure there is more playing time at a young age to identify and develop emerging talent, while also fostering competitive environments at the top level, supported by a ranking system to elevate rugby in Africa,” added Mensah.

The World Rugby U20 Trophy, held at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya, provided an ideal setting for the conversation, allowing all parties to witness the talent and potential of young rugby players from across the globe.

As Kenya successfully hosted the World Rugby U20 Trophy, rugby enthusiasts and fans worldwide celebrate the remarkable talent on display. The meeting between all parties reflects the spirit of collaboration and shared vision for a stronger partnership between Rugby Africa and African governments, paving a way for more opportunities for rugby development across the continent.

More information about the World Rugby U20 Trophy: https://apo-opa.info/3DAhkFd

Media contact:

Nicole Vervelde

Communications Advisor to the President of Rugby Africa

rugby@apo-opa.com

About Rugby Africa:

Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com) is the governing body of rugby in Africa and one of the regional associations under World Rugby. It unites all African countries that play rugby union, rugby sevens, and women's rugby. Rugby Africa organizes various competitions, including the qualifying tournaments for the Rugby World Cup and the Africa Sevens, a qualifying competition for the Olympic Games. With 39 member unions, Rugby Africa is dedicated to promoting and developing rugby across the continent.